Jordanian, Syrian Contractors' Syndicates Sign Mou To Boost Cooperation

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Jordan Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) and the Syrian Construction Contractors Syndicate (SCCS) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in training, knowledge exchange, organizing conferences and seminars, and studying the unification of classification systems to serve the interests of contractors in both countries.The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen, along with members of the contractors' syndicates in Jordan and Syria, as well as stakeholders and national figures.Abu Samen stressed that the agreement reflects the deep historical ties between the two countries and peoples, noting that Jordan has shouldered the consequences of the Syrian crisis since its onset while keeping its doors open to Syrians in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He emphasized that Syria's return to reconstruction is a shared interest and that the ministry will remain an active partner in every initiative that strengthens Jordanian-Syrian cooperation.President of the JCCA, Fouad Duwairi, described the day as a historic milestone in the path of Arab joint action, noting that the agreement goes beyond economic dimensions to represent a humanitarian message and a national duty in rebuilding Syria.For his part, President of the SCCS, Fawaz Junaid, expressed his appreciation for Jordan's warm hospitality, affirming that the memorandum marks an important step toward opening new avenues of cooperation between the contractors of both nations.The two syndicates will work on strengthening partnerships through joint conferences and seminars, as well as studying the unification of systems and regulations to serve the profession's interests.