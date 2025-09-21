The White House Recognizes MYDENTALWIG's Vision: A Personal Letter From President Trump To CEO Lydie Livolsi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA : In a moment that blends recognition with purpose, Lydie Livolsi - the visionary behind MYDENTALWIG INC. - has been personally acknowledged by President Donald J. Trump for her contributions to America's new era of innovation: The Golden Age Of America.
Dated August 4, 2025, the letter praises Livolsi's submission to the CHIPS and Science Act, making her one of fewer than 100 CEOs across the nation to complete and submit a full application. This federal initiative supports homegrown semiconductor innovation and is a pillar of America's economic resurgence.
Presidential Message to Lydie Livolsi:
"Your creativity and determination reflect the spirit that makes our country great." Donald J. Trump
From Smiles to Semiconductors
What began as a dental innovation company has evolved into a national-scale innovation engine. Under the "One Big Beautiful Business" vision, MYDENTALWIG now leads across:
*Semiconductor & biosensor manufacturing
*AI data infrastructure
*Diagnostic and wearable health technology
*Smart city development and consumer platforms
*Smile Engineering Academy (SEA)
*Remote dental care and AI-driven products
Lydie reflects on this moment:
"People told me nothing would happen. But I knew better. I've lived the American Dream. This letter is for every founder who refuses to give up."
This historic recognition fuels MYDENTALWIG's next chapter as it raises capital and drives forward a bold, inclusive vision for America's innovation economy.
