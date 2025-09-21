Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poor Weather Conditions Expected From Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology

Poor Weather Conditions Expected From Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology


2025-09-21 08:02:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) issued a warning on strong winds, blowing dust, and reduced horizontal visibility in the coming days.

This is according to the latest weather update by the Department on social media, where it shared a forecast map on wind speed and direction in the country, contoured in shades of red, orange, and yellow.

Read Also
  • Registration for Hajj season to open on October 1: Awqaf
  • Temporary road closures in Bani Hajer Interchange for this weekend: Ashghal

It stated that this weather condition is expected to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 23 to 24, 2025.

Marine warnings are also in place during this period.

MENAFN21092025000063011010ID1110090054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search