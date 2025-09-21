Poor Weather Conditions Expected From Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology
Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) issued a warning on strong winds, blowing dust, and reduced horizontal visibility in the coming days.
This is according to the latest weather update by the Department on social media, where it shared a forecast map on wind speed and direction in the country, contoured in shades of red, orange, and yellow.Read Also
It stated that this weather condition is expected to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 23 to 24, 2025.
Marine warnings are also in place during this period.
