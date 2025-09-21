Tusshar Kapoor Says He Is 'A Small-Town Boy At Heart' During His Jhansi Work Trip

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor claims to be 'a small-town boy at heart' as he took off to Jhansi for a shoot.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Tusshar dropped some photographs of himself against a beautiful historical site of the city.

He was seen facing the camera in a white t-shirt, paired with cream trousers and matching sports shoes. He accessorized the outfit of the day with a stylish pair of black shades.

"Always a small town boy at heart....thank you #jhansicity (red heart emoji) for all the love!," the 'Golmaal' actor captioned the post.

While he did not reveal which project he is shooting for in Jhansi, Tusshar is believed to be busy with Milap Zaveri's highly-awaited "Masti 4".

Back in August, Tusshar took to his IG and dropped a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of the sequel.

The photos showed him posing with the crew members of "Masti 4".

Expressing his gratitude to the film's team for extending a warm welcome to him for the film franchise, he wrote,“#Masti4 ....with the people who mattered the most this past month! Thank you team #Masti for the warmest welcome into the franchise for this one, my brother @milapzaveri with his kindness and passion for his work, and to my team for being there through thick and thin”.

Made under the direction of Milap Zaveri, the drama marks the fourth instalment in the popular 'Masti' franchise.

With Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original drama, "Masti 4" will also feature Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh in key roles, along with others.

The primary instalment in the laughter ride, "Masti", reached the cinema halls back in 2004. This was followed by the release of "Grand Masti" in 2013 and“Great Grand Masti” in 2016.