Spain Tops FIFA World Rankings for First Time in Over 10 Years
(MENAFN) Spain surged to the summit of the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking on Thursday, ending Argentina’s two-year dominance for the first time in over a decade.
The reigning world champions dropped to third place behind France following a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador in CONMEBOL qualifying on Sept. 9. Argentina had already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup back in March and finished top of the qualifying table before their final match loss.
Spain kicked off their World Cup qualifying with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bulgaria, followed by a dominant 6-0 away win against Turkiye. Their last reign at the top was in June 2014, when they held both the world and European champion titles.
France maintained strong form in UEFA qualifying, beating Ukraine 2-0 and Iceland 2-1.
England remained fourth, while Portugal climbed past Brazil into fifth place. Brazil, the Netherlands, and Belgium held spots six through eight. Croatia and Italy rounded out the top 10, pushing Germany down to 12th.
Notably, Slovakia made the biggest jump, soaring 10 spots to 42nd after a 2-0 home win over Germany.
The reigning world champions dropped to third place behind France following a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador in CONMEBOL qualifying on Sept. 9. Argentina had already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup back in March and finished top of the qualifying table before their final match loss.
Spain kicked off their World Cup qualifying with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bulgaria, followed by a dominant 6-0 away win against Turkiye. Their last reign at the top was in June 2014, when they held both the world and European champion titles.
France maintained strong form in UEFA qualifying, beating Ukraine 2-0 and Iceland 2-1.
England remained fourth, while Portugal climbed past Brazil into fifth place. Brazil, the Netherlands, and Belgium held spots six through eight. Croatia and Italy rounded out the top 10, pushing Germany down to 12th.
Notably, Slovakia made the biggest jump, soaring 10 spots to 42nd after a 2-0 home win over Germany.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment