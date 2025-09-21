Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a project currently in its presale phase, has reached the milestone of raising more than $16 million. This progress moves the initiative closer to its token debut while development advances toward the upcoming platform release.

The following announcement outlines what Mutuum Finance is building and highlights the features that position it as a new DeFi protocol with potential for long-term relevance in the sector.

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress Update

More than 16,400 holders have joined the presale of the MUTM token, with funds raised surpassing $16 million. The offering has successfully completed five phases, and the current sixth phase is nearly 50 percent sold. The token is presently priced at $0.035, with the next stage scheduled to increase the price by approximately 20 percent. The launch price is set at $0.06.

According to the project roadmap, the platform is planned to debut alongside the token's launch. The team expects this alignment to support the potential for listings on major exchanges, which may contribute to increased demand at the time of launch.

The first phase of the roadmap has been finalized, and development has advanced to the second phase. Current work includes progress on core smart contracts, front-end functionality, and the establishment of risk parameters.

Mutuum Finance Introduces Lending and Borrowing Platform

Mutuum Finance has announced the launch of its decentralized platform for crypto lending and borrowing. The protocol enables participants to supply digital assets and earn interest, while borrowers can access liquidity by using their holdings as collateral. Loan amounts are determined through loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, designed to balance borrowing capacity with risk management.

Depositors receive mtTokens as proof of supply, issued on a 1:1 basis with the deposited asset. For example, a deposit of 10,000 USDT results in 10,000 mtUSDT. These mtTokens follow the ERC-20 standard, remain transferable, and accrue yield over time.

Borrowers can secure loans without selling their holdings. For instance, two ETH valued at $9,000 can be used as collateral to borrow up to 75 percent of that amount, providing $6,750 in liquidity while maintaining ETH exposure. This mechanism allows participants to access funds while retaining the potential benefits of their underlying assets.

The platform combines a peer-to-contract (P2C) model for mainstream tokens such as ETH and USDT with a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace. The P2P feature supports lending and borrowing of tokens outside the pooled markets, including assets such as SHIB or DOGE. In this model, users can negotiate terms directly with counterparties.

In addition, Mutuum Finance integrates staking of mtTokens. Participants who stake are eligible to receive dividends in MUTM tokens. A portion of platform fees is allocated toward purchasing MUTM on the open market, which is then distributed to stakers.

Testnet Beta Phase

The next phases of the roadmap include beta testing of a demo version on testnet. This stage will provide an opportunity to interact with the platform and review its core functions in a controlled environment prior to the official release. Early testing is intended to support refinement of the protocol and provide familiarity with functions such as lending, borrowing, and staking.

Mutuum Finance continues to advance through its presale alongside ongoing development. The token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, with the next stage scheduled at $0.04 and a launch price of $0.06. The presale has raised more than $16 million to date and has attracted over 16,400 holders.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based decentralized protocol that combines pooled money markets with a peer-to-peer lending layer. Its design gives users the choice to either interact with automated liquidity pools or create custom lending terms directly. With features like mtTokens that generate passive income, staking rewards distributed in MUTM, and a roadmap aiming for multi-chain deployment, Mutuum Finance seeks to simplify on-chain borrowing and lending while maintaining flexibility for different user needs.

