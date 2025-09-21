Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-21 September 21 2025 Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-21 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-21 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-21 on September 21:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MB 235028 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MA 339851

MC 339851

MD 339851

ME 339851

MF 339851

MG 339851

MH 339851

MJ 339851

MK 339851

ML 339851

MM 339851

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

ME 288751 (KANHANGAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

ML 184657 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0480 1079 2267 3484 3524 4001 4024 4216 4571 5495 6375 6488 6670 6760 6794 7583 7596 7844 9368 9892

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1069 1272 3213 4357 5473 7616

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0060 0343 1160 1374 1839 2454 2525 2931 3426 4431 5729 5756 6308 6328 6697 7097 7464 8425 8522 8551 8616 8981 9023 9231 9634 9698 9713 9943 9957 9982

7th Prize: Rs 500

0063 0212 0353 0616 0872 0957 1028 1032 1090 1280 1506 1958 1959 1968 1985 1986 2012 2126 2382 2568 2600 2737 2764 2843 3099 3157 3205 3289 3397 3876 3938 4032 4124 4247 4542 4556 4601 4604 4651 4803 4869 5021 5302 5330 5580 5597 5654 5911 5931 5943 6400 6579 6665 6928 7092 7177 7184 7384 7505 7637 7807 8005 8021 8036 8341 8412 8523 8543 8600 8659 8944 8966 9042 9670 9730 9844

8th Prize: Rs 100

0124 0151 0202 0207 0216 0366 0578 0841 0986 1145 1258 1499 1599 1704 1760 1916 1989 2109 2220 2255 2414 2496 2751 3050 3204 3356 3359 3520 3753 4054 4241 4367 4405 4543 4595 4612 4681 4701 4961 4990 5023 5123 5168 5244 5319 5644 5671 5823 5894 5921 6019 6048 6118 6129 6136 6204 6345 6348 6463 6468 6535 6866 7002 7212 7220 7320 7495 7518 7611 7643 7903 8077 8098 8147 8359 8456 8569 8584 8601 8645 8959 8974 9060 9410 9436 9463 9470 9496 9563 9793 9803 9901

9th Prize: Rs 50

0152 0205 0244 0339 0340 0376 0560 0915 0923 1051 1140 1141 1227 1379 1433 1481 1505 1524 1526 1539 1552 1661 1669 1875 1879 1976 1991 2035 2147 2171 2210 2298 2386 2439 2531 2612 2649 2753 2776 2819 3039 3058 3143 3197 3263 3300 3403 3575 3599 3666 3667 3671 3711 3912 3943 3974 4009 4039 4168 4466 4539 4631 4647 4710 4786 5026 5084 5090 5098 5119 5177 5278 5331 5445 5551 5648 5724 5861 5865 5874 6066 6086 6096 6243 6281 6421 6494 6566 6610 6614 6654 6694 6738 6747 6815 6862 6901 7044 7058 7082 7249 7251 7309 7357 7420 7422 7484 7521 7551 7713 7715 7774 7786 7925 7952 7975 7978 8037 8047 8117 8141 8158 8227 8270 8289 8314 8325 8459 8542 8611 8631 8671 8701 8999 9014 9236 9245 9334 9361 9399 9411 9459 9480 9511 9541 9594 9620 9664 9905 9964

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.