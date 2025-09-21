URBANICA Furniture Brings Premium Ergonomic Office Solutions Direct To Consumers At Up To 50% Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned ergonomic design house streamlines office furnishing with a direct-to-consumer model, fast shipping, white-glove installation for teams, and eco-driven practices delivering premium comfort, style, and performance at exceptional value

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today unveiled an expanded portfolio of ergonomic office solutions including bestselling chairs, adjustable desks, and integrated power accessories delivered directly to consumers and teams. By removing traditional retail markups and handling design, fulfillment, and installation in-house, URBANICA makes high-performance workspaces more accessible, with savings of up to 50% compared to conventional vendors.

Why it Matters

Remote and hybrid work have reshaped how people furnish their workspaces. URBANICA's approach addresses three persistent pain points: complicated buying journeys, inflated pricing, and fragmented support. The result is premium ergonomics without the guesswork fast setup, durable materials, and long warranties for at-home and in-office environments.

“We believe great work starts with great ergonomics,” said URBANICA.“Our direct model removes friction and markup, so customers receive smarter design, faster delivery, and real value whether equipping a home studio or an entire team floor.”

Direct Model, Rich Support



Design-to-Delivery, In-House: From product development to fast shipping, URBANICA centralizes the experience to ensure quality and speed.

White-Glove for Teams: For multi-desk configurations and collaborative workstations, URBANICA offers professional, on-site installation to get teams productive on day one. Guided“Design My Office”: Customers can explore curated pathways by chairs, desks, and accessories, or tailor end-to-end setups by space, budget, and role.



Product Highlights

Ergonomic Chairs (award-winning comfort, breathable materials)



Novo Chair - Bestseller with 9 points of adjustment, 4D armrests, breathable mesh, and Greenguard certification; ships fast and includes a 10-year warranty. Colors: Milk Coffee, Novo Black, Novo Blue. Optional Novo Headrest for added neck support.

Muse Chair - Design-forward task chair featuring a German design award note, Greenguard certification, and 6 points of adjustment for 6–8 hours of focused work; 10-year warranty. Colors: Blue, Forest Green, Black. Optional Muse Headrest.

Onyx Chair - Premium comfort at a friendlier price point, with lumbar support, 4D armrests, and BIFMA certification; 5-year warranty. Seashell Chair - Everyday, breathable performance with integrated armrests; a WFH bestseller with 7-year warranty and quick, easy assembly. Finishes include Seashell Gray, Navy Blue, Skyline, and Red.



Adjustable & Fixed Desks (movement, durability, and clean aesthetics)



Mini Standing Desk - Compact powerhouse for small spaces: 36" W × 24" D × 26–44" H; laminated MDF with powder-coated steel; ships fast; 10-year warranty.

Standing Desk - Sleek sit-to-stand design with multiple sizes and frame colors; compatible with power and cable-management add-ons.

Office Desk - Minimalist fixed desktop with flared legs and optional In-Desk Power Module for a tidy, plug-and-work surface. Team Workstations - Two-, four-, and six-person layouts with installation support and long warranties; ideal for hybrid and collaborative spaces.



Accessories & Power (tidy, integrated, turnkey)



In-Desk Power Module - Seamless desktop integration with 4 AC outlets plus USB-B and USB-C ports.

Clamp-On Desk Power - Edge-mounted convenience with 4 AC outlets and USB ports.

Ergonomic Arm - Adjustable monitor support to dial in posture at any height.

Cable Management - Under-desk trays and a sleek cable spine keep setups clean, safe, and move-ready. Lighting - Alumina Lamp (lightweight aluminum, integrated dimmer) and Shore Table Lamp (mouth-blown recycled glass) elevate both form and function.



Sustainability in Action

URBANICA's product philosophy centers on durability, minimal packaging, and eco-conscious materials. The company complements every purchase with tree-planting initiatives, supporting ecosystem restoration while helping customers build lower-waste workspaces.

Fast Shipping, Easy Returns, Straightforward Warranties

Most items ship within 1–3 business days, with free-shipping promotions commonly available. URBANICA backs its products with clear, product-specific warranties (often 5–10 years on seating and desks) and 30-day hassle-free returns, so customers can confidently trial at home or at the office.

“Customers shouldn't have to choose between aesthetics, comfort, and cost,” added URBANICA.“Our collection pairs ergonomic science with modern design, then delivers it with service that actually respects people's time.”

Fast Facts



Direct-to-consumer model delivers up to 50% savings vs. conventional office furniture retail.

Family-owned furniture expertise spanning three decades .

White-glove installation available for multi-desk and workstation projects.

Design My Office guided experience helps customers plan by space, role, and budget.

Greenguard and BIFMA notations across key products. Free-shipping promos and 1–3 day dispatch on most items.

Availability & How to Buy

URBANICA Furniture's full collection including chairs, desks, power, cable management, and lighting - is available now for consumers and teams. Explore curated pathways via Design My Office or browse bestsellers across Chairs, Desks, and Accessories to assemble a complete, future-ready workspace.

What makes URBANICA's ergonomic chairs different?

They combine breathable materials, multi-point adjustability (up to 9 points), and long warranties to support full-day work without sacrificing aesthetics.

Do you offer installation for teams?

Yes. URBANICA provides white-glove installation for multi-desk and workstation projects to minimize downtime and ensure a clean setup.

How fast is shipping?

Most items ship within 1–3 business days. Free-shipping promotions are often available.

How do returns and warranties work?

Customers have a 30-day hassle-free return window. Seating and desks include clear, product-specific warranty terms, commonly 5–10 years.

About URBANICA Furniture

URBANICA Furniture designs and delivers premium ergonomic office solutions for modern work from award-noted seating and adjustable desks to integrated power and cable management. With a direct-to-consumer model and a service-led approach, URBANICA pairs comfort, performance, and value for consumers and teams alike. Learn more at URBANICA Furniture.

