'Come Back Home': Sridhar Vembu's Advice To H-1B Visa Holders, Says 'It May Take 5 Years To Build Your Lives, But...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation, has advised the H-1B visa holders to come back to India and set up their lives in the country, as he compared the visa fee hike row to Partition in 1947. He said that the H-1B visa holders may take another five years to rebuild their lives but coming back to India will only make them stronger.

Sridhar Vembu said,“I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India.”

He continued,“I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger.”

“Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well.”

H-1B visa fee hike row

In a sudden move that will hugely impact skilled Indian professionals in the United States, President Donald Trump has ordered a steep hike in the annual H-1B non-immigrant visa fee to USD 100,000 .

The Trump administration, however, has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions and does not apply to current visa holders.

The clarification came as hundreds of H-1B visa holders outside the US huddled to rush back into the country before the deadline of September 21, fearing they would not be allowed back once the new rule took effect.

How did India react?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that full implications of the United States increasing H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.

“The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” MEA said in a statement.