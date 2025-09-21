'Come Back Home': Sridhar Vembu's Advice To H-1B Visa Holders, Says 'It May Take 5 Years To Build Your Lives, But...'
Sridhar Vembu said,“I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India.”
He continued,“I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger.”
“Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well.”H-1B visa fee hike row
In a sudden move that will hugely impact skilled Indian professionals in the United States, President Donald Trump has ordered a steep hike in the annual H-1B non-immigrant visa fee to USD 100,000 .
The Trump administration, however, has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions and does not apply to current visa holders.
The clarification came as hundreds of H-1B visa holders outside the US huddled to rush back into the country before the deadline of September 21, fearing they would not be allowed back once the new rule took effect.How did India react?
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that full implications of the United States increasing H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually are being studied by all concerned, noting that the move could have humanitarian consequences.
“The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program,” MEA said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment