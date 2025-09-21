Clashes In Lima As Protests Mount Against Peru's President Boluarte

Large crowds of government opponents took to the streets of Lima over the weekend, staging major demonstrations that quickly escalated into violent clashes with security forces.

According to AFP, protesters blame President Dina Boluarte-Peru's first female leader, for rising insecurity, corruption, and economic crisis. Many demanded her resignation and called for early elections.

Chants of“early elections” echoed through the capital as the protests turned violent. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, who responded with stone-throwing and roadblocks.

AP reported that most of the unrest was concentrated in Lima, where at least several people were injured. Police confirmed that more than 50 protesters had been arrested.

The demonstrations mark the continuation of widespread anger that erupted after the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo in December 2022, which propelled Boluarte into office.

Activists accuse her of silencing critics and overseeing harsh crackdowns on dissent. Amnesty International has documented deadly repression of earlier protests, including at least 50 fatalities.

Boluarte, in a national address, described the latest demonstrations as“provocations.” She emphasized the need for order while pledging to tackle inflation, now at nearly eight percent, and high youth unemployment.

The turmoil underscores Peru's enduring political instability and fragile democracy. Without dialogue and genuine reform, analysts warn, unrest is likely to deepen and prolong the country's crisis.

