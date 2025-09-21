Condolences Message From President Wavel Ramkalawan Following The Passing Of Singer Katty Melanie

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, September 21, 2025/APO Group/ --

"It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the passing of Katty Melanie, one of Seychelles' most beloved and talented female singers.

Katty's voice, music and artistry have touched the hearts of generations of Seychellois, becoming part of the soundtrack of our nation's cultural identity. Through her music, she carried the spirit of Seychelles to every home and celebration, leaving behind a legacy that will live on in the soul of our people.

On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, and on my own personal behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to her children, family, loved ones, and all who mourn her loss. May you find comfort in the knowledge that her memory will continue to inspire and unite us through the power of her music.

May her soul rest in eternal peace".

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.