Trump Avoids Setting Conditions in Ukraine, Russia Talks

2025-09-21 05:43:44
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump will not impose any prerequisites on either Moscow or Kiev to restart peace negotiations, Washington’s ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, confirmed.

During an appearance on Fox Business on Friday, Whitaker emphasized that the US president will continue to advocate for a resolution in the Ukraine conflict.

“President Trump is going to continue to find the leverage and to find the conditions where he can bring both sides and mediate a resolution… [but] he’s not going to set the conditions,” Whitaker explained.

He added, “Both sides are going to have to agree to a peace deal.”

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trump mentioned that while a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is possible, it would be challenging to organize because “they hate each other” deeply.

The US president also suggested that if such a meeting occurred, he would “have to do all the talking.”

In a discussion with a news agency on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov characterized the US approach to the Ukraine conflict under the Trump administration as guided “from common sense.”

