Eritrea: Seminar On Food Safety To Farmers
A seminar on food safety was conducted for farmers, agricultural experts, and partners from the sub-zones of Segeneity, Mai-Aini, and Dekemhare. The seminar took place in Dekemhare city on 16 September.
At the seminar, Mr. Petros Habtemicael, plant control expert in the Southern Region, gave an extensive briefing on the safe use of pesticides. Stressing the care that should be taken with crops until harvest, Mr. Petros called on farmers to supply healthy agricultural products and food to the public.
Mr. Ande Ermias, plant development expert, gave a briefing on food safety and agricultural management, urging farmers to apply organic fertilizers and avoid using chemical ones.
A detailed presentation on the proper use of animal medication was also provided during the seminar.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment