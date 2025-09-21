Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Seminar On Food Safety To Farmers


2025-09-21 05:30:50
(MENAFN- APO Group)


A seminar on food safety was conducted for farmers, agricultural experts, and partners from the sub-zones of Segeneity, Mai-Aini, and Dekemhare. The seminar took place in Dekemhare city on 16 September.

At the seminar, Mr. Petros Habtemicael, plant control expert in the Southern Region, gave an extensive briefing on the safe use of pesticides. Stressing the care that should be taken with crops until harvest, Mr. Petros called on farmers to supply healthy agricultural products and food to the public.

Mr. Ande Ermias, plant development expert, gave a briefing on food safety and agricultural management, urging farmers to apply organic fertilizers and avoid using chemical ones.

A detailed presentation on the proper use of animal medication was also provided during the seminar.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

