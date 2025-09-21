Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR And Jail For Those, Who 'Abused' PM Modi At RJD Event

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and former Bihar minister on Sunday came down heavily on the abusers and hooligans, who hurled "expletives" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time, at a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s public event, reportedly attended by brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to the media, Tej Pratap took a strong stance against the "culture" of name-calling at RJD's public rallies and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and sent behind bars.

"If this is not done, my party 'Janshakti Janata Dal' will launch a movement in Mahua," he told scribes.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared a video after the incident, which purportedly showed abusive language being used against the Prime Minister, in the presence of Tejashwi.

"The people of the country and Bihar are watching. You will face a strong response. Now the water is rising above the head... Hurting the sentiments of 14 crore Biharis will cost you dearly," he said, sending a message to Tejashwi and RJD.

Tej Pratap demanded that strict action be initiated against those who used abusive language against the Prime Minister and his mother, and they should be sent to jail immediately.

"We have said this before and we say it again, abusing any mother is condemnable. A mother is a mother. She gives birth to her child and carries it in her womb for nine months. An FIR should be filed against anyone who insults or points fingers at a mother, and they should be sent directly to jail," Tej Pratap told newsmen.

Tej Pratap, estranged from the RJD as well as the Lalu family, further stated, "If the accused is not sent to jail, we will protest. Our party - Janshakti Janata Dal, will organise a demonstration in Mahua."