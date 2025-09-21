Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission To Guinea Meets With Foreign Minister And AU Head Of Mission Ahead Of The Constitutional Referendum

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, September 21, 2025/APO Group/ --

As part of its activities, the Technical Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the Constitutional Referendum in Guinea paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Morissanda KOUYATÉ, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Abroad of the Republic of Guinea, on September 19, 2025, in Conakry, Guinea.

Welcoming the ECOWAS Technical Mission, H.E. Dr. Morissanda KOUYATÉ expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E. Louis-Blaise AKA-BROU, for his role in the signing of the 2022 agreement between ECOWAS and the Republic of Guinea on the transition timelines. He reaffirmed Guinea's commitment to sustaining its cooperation with ECOWAS to ensure a successful end of the transition and the country's return to constitutional order.

H.E. Louis-Blaise AKA-BROU, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, informed the Minister that the objective of the ECOWAS Mission is to promote democratic governance and to support the people and government of the Republic of Guinea to conduct a successful Constitutional Referendum, in line with ECOWAS Protocols.

As part of its consultations, the ECOWAS Mission also met with the African Union (AU) Observation Mission to the Constitutional Referendum in Guinea, led by Ambassador Calixte Aristide MBARI, Head of Division for Democracy, Elections, Constitutionalism, Rule of Law, and Transitional Justice at the African Union Commission. Both sides exchanged views in accordance with the principles of subsidiarity, complementarity, and comparative advantage. The two sides will consider implementing joint activities aimed at providing support to Guinea after the referendum, in view of addressing all challenges ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The 21st September constitutional referendum is a significant step in Guinea's march towards the restoration of constitutional order.

