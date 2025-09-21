New Wave of Sumud Ships Prepare to Depart from Italy
(MENAFN) The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza declared on Sunday that a fresh group of ships will embark from southern Italy next Wednesday, aiming to confront the blockade of the Palestinian territory and augment the efforts of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
In an official statement, the committee remarked: “The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), in partnership with the Thousand Madleen to Gaza (TMTG), has announced the launch of the next wave of blockade-breaking ships.”
According to the announcement, the initiative will feature a new fleet comprising multiple vessels departing from southern Italy on Wednesday.
The committee emphasized that the launch of this new flotilla “comes through cooperation between two global grassroots initiatives, at the same time that 50 ships are already sailing as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.”
It further indicated that the Freedom Flotilla is preparing to introduce a ship carrying “a new and innovative idea” at the start of October, though no additional information was provided.
Highlighting the ongoing crisis, the committee underscored that “as suffering in Gaza deepens and the Israeli occupation persists in committing genocide in every form, it becomes a duty upon every free person in the world to take to the sea, break the siege, and provide a lifeline for the Gaza Strip.”
In recent days, dozens of vessels have been sailing toward Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
On Sept. 16, the committee reported that the flotilla’s ships would converge near the island nation of Malta before sailing together across the Mediterranean toward Gaza’s coastline, without specifying an exact departure date.
