Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
48 Jordan University Researchers Ranked Among World's Most Influential

48 Jordan University Researchers Ranked Among World's Most Influential


2025-09-21 05:08:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Forty-eight researchers from the University of Jordan have earned places among the world's most influential two percent of scholars, according to global rankings based on Scopus data and published by Elsevier.
The classification, one of the leading benchmarks of research impact, evaluates scientists using indicators such as citation counts, the h-index, and the composite c-score, which measures influence regardless of publication volume and accounts for authorship roles. It includes both lifetime academic impact and contributions made over the past year (2024).
Researchers are listed either for being among the top 100,000 worldwide or within the top two percent of their respective fields.
The university hailed the recognition as a milestone that underscores its role as a hub for high-level research and innovation, reaffirming its commitment to advancing science and supporting development locally and globally.

MENAFN21092025000117011021ID1110089763

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search