48 Jordan University Researchers Ranked Among World's Most Influential

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Forty-eight researchers from the University of Jordan have earned places among the world's most influential two percent of scholars, according to global rankings based on Scopus data and published by Elsevier.The classification, one of the leading benchmarks of research impact, evaluates scientists using indicators such as citation counts, the h-index, and the composite c-score, which measures influence regardless of publication volume and accounts for authorship roles. It includes both lifetime academic impact and contributions made over the past year (2024).Researchers are listed either for being among the top 100,000 worldwide or within the top two percent of their respective fields.The university hailed the recognition as a milestone that underscores its role as a hub for high-level research and innovation, reaffirming its commitment to advancing science and supporting development locally and globally.