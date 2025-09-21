Enemies Attack Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region In 24 Hours, Woman Wounded
“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities 19 times with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks in the village of Dmytrivka, a 68-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized,” the report said.
It is noted that as of this morning, the victim's condition is stable and moderate.
In addition, a private house was damaged.
As reported, Russian invaders launched a massive strike with ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones on Mykolaiv in the early morning of September 20.Read also: Three settlements in Kharkiv region hit by enemy strikes in 24 hours
A fire broke out at an industrial facility, and five high-rise buildings were damage d.
Photo is illustrative
