President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Malta
"Dear Madam President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Malta - Independence Day.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malta marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation.
On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 September 2025,'' the letter reads.
