Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Malta

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Malta


2025-09-21 05:08:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, Azernews reports.

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Malta - Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malta marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 September 2025,'' the letter reads.

MENAFN21092025000195011045ID1110089753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search