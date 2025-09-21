Taiwo Hassan Odugbemi
-
Lecturer in Economics,
University of Abuja
I hold a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Abuja, with expertise in Energy Policy, Environmental Economics, and Macroeconomic Modeling. Professionally, I have over seven years of experience as a lecturer, consultant, and research analyst. I have worked on high-impact projects, including World Bank initiatives and Nigeria's North-East Sustainable Development Master Plan.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Economics, University of Abuja
-
2020
University of Abuja, Ph.D in Energy Economics
