Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwo Hassan Odugbemi

2025-09-21 05:07:40
  • Lecturer in Economics, University of Abuja
I hold a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Abuja, with expertise in Energy Policy, Environmental Economics, and Macroeconomic Modeling. Professionally, I have over seven years of experience as a lecturer, consultant, and research analyst. I have worked on high-impact projects, including World Bank initiatives and Nigeria's North-East Sustainable Development Master Plan.

  • –present Lecturer in Economics, University of Abuja
  • 2020 University of Abuja, Ph.D in Energy Economics

