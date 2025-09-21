Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Special Envoy for Syria Steps Down

2025-09-21 05:06:05
(MENAFN) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen revealed on Thursday that he is stepping down from his role due to personal reasons.

“I have informed the (UN) secretary-general of my intention to step down after more than six and a half years serving as the United Nations special envoy for Syria, and he has graciously accepted my request,” Pedersen told the Security Council.

He added, “It has been my intention for quite some time to move on for personal reasons after a long period of service.”

The 69-year-old diplomat confirmed that he will leave his post soon but pledged to remain fully committed to his duties until his departure, though no exact exit date was provided.

Pedersen conveyed his appreciation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the trust and steadfast support he received, along with acknowledging the Security Council’s continued backing.

Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, emphasized that the secretary-general holds “high regard” for Pedersen.

