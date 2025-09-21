Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta On Nat'l Celebration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Debono and the Maltese people further development and welfare. (end)
