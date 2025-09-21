Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta On Nat'l Celebration

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta On Nat'l Celebration


2025-09-21 05:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Debono and the Maltese people further development and welfare. (end)
gta


MENAFN21092025000071011013ID1110089703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search