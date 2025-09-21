Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Belize On Independence Day


2025-09-21 05:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the Governor General of Belize Froyla Tzalam, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the leader and her people more welfare and development. (end)
