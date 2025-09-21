Kuwait Amir Congratulates Belize On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the Governor General of Belize Froyla Tzalam, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the leader and her people more welfare and development. (end)
His Highness the Amir wished the leader and her people more welfare and development. (end)
