KUNA Holds English News Writing Training Course
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for Development of Media held on Sunday a training course focusing on English news writing.
The course features participation of KUNA employees ,in additions to members from Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the Public Authority for Sport.
The course, presented by Professor of translation at the American University of Kuwait (AUK), Murtaza Mollaei, lasts until September 25 and will tackle several important aspects of news writing.
The program includes theoretical and practical exercises aimed at sharpening the skills of news editors.
The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for Development of Media was established in 1995 with the goal of developing news personnel journalistic skills. (end)
