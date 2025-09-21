Bright Side Stories: 'Namo Yuva Run' Launched Nationwide To Promote Drug-Free Youth

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai on Sunday. The event also saw the participation of BJP MP and BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya.

LIVE | Namo Yuva Run For A Nasha Mukt Bharat 7.15am | 21-9-2025Worli, Mumbai.@BJYM#Maharashtra #NamoYuvaRun #Mumbai Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 21, 2025

Flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run 2025 for Nasha Mukta Bharat,' organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mumbai Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji , Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya, BJP Mumbai President and MLA Amit Satam, Bharatiya... twitter/JyjUETZAXE

- Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 21, 2025

Flagged off the NaMo Yuva Run in Mumbai today along with Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji & other senior leaders to see thousands of runners in Maximum City enthusiastically turn up to run for Nasha Mukt Bharat. From the @BJYM, we are hosting 75 runs across the... twitter/zKHPDUTWjE

- Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 21, 2025

Milind Soman on 'Namo Yuva Run 2025 for Nasha Mukta Bharat'

Speaking at the event, Milind Soman said,“I really like it when a run is organised, and I try to participate in it. Today's run is on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister-happening in 75 cities across the country in a single day. It is our and the Prime Minister's dream to make India drug-free, fit, and self-reliant.”

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor-model Milind Soman says, "I really like it when a run is organized and I try to participate in it. Today's run is on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister - happening in 75 cities of the country in a single day... It is our and the Prime... twitter/a9v5He1mMD

- ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Nationwide Campaign for PM Modi's Birthday

The 'Namo Yuva Run' is part of a flagship campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Under this initiative, 100 simultaneous runs are being organised across India, with each event engaging at least 10,000 young participants. The Namo Yuva Run was organised in several parts of the country from Gujarat, Karnataka to Haryana and Maharashtra.

The campaign forms part of the BJP's Seva Pakhwada initiative, which marks the 75th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announced on 7 September, the programme encourages youth participation and promotes a drug-free lifestyle.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya highlighted that the initiative has already taken place in several cities across the country, inspiring young people to engage in fitness and social awareness activities.

The gorgeous Worli Promenade . What a stunning location for the Namo Yuva Run - supporting a“nasha mukt Mumbai”!! twitter/35sj3T0hSx

- Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) September 21, 2025

Joined the Namo Yuva Run in Kurukshetra to spread awareness against drugs to participate alongside Hon'ble CM Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji, Shri @MohanLal_Badoli Ji, athletes, students and thousands of youth and complete the run. Together, let's celebrate fitness, discipline... twitter/nPNM7r78yG

- Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 21, 2025

Participated in the Namo Yuva Run marathon organized by @BJYM_Karnataka - a movement to create awareness about fitness and a life free from addiction. Event saw a very enthusiastic participation from all age groups, with a 6 year kid running the full 4km run! @byvijayendra twitter/KLqW8MtSEf

- Rakesh (@Rgl4bjp) September 21, 2025

Taken part in the Namo Yuva Run, an incredible initiative by the National BJYM. We saw a fantastic turnout of youth and the general public, all coming together for a common causeCommendable job from State President,BJYM, Shri @PYogesh_BJP for successfully organizing this event twitter/JpEXMtCA08

- Anil Kumar Tiwari (@AnilkrTiwaribjp) September 21, 2025

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर पूरे देश में संचालित 'सेवा पखवाड़ा' कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत आज देहरादून में आयोजित 'नमो युवा रन' का फ्लैग ऑफ किया। इस अवसर पर बड़ी संख्या में सम्मिलित हुए प्रतिभागियों के साथ दौड़ लगाकर उनका उत्साहवर्धन भी किया।'नमो... twitter/TLfymRq39A

- Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 21, 2025

Uttar Pradesh CM Supports Youth Health Initiative

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in his state. He explained that Seva Pakhwada runs from PM Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and focuses on youth health and nation-building.

“The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and young people from across the country are participating. The entire nation is progressing with this concept,” he said.

'नमो मैराथन' जैसे कार्यक्रम स्वस्थ समाज की कुंजी हैं...आज लखनऊ में 'सेवा पखवाड़ा' कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत आयोजित 'नमो मैराथन-NAMO YUVA RUN' को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस अवसर पर युवाओं से 'नशामुक्त भारत' के संकल्प की ओर अग्रसर होने का आह्वान भी किया।युवा शक्ति अपार ऊर्जा की... twitter/B9BIVxKvXm

- Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 21, 2025

Gujarat Youth Join the Campaign

In Ahmedabad, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel took part in the 'Namo Yuva Run'. He praised the initiative, saying,“This is a great programme. It is essential for the country to be drug-free. Awareness is very important, and this programme organised by Yuva Morcha is necessary.”

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel also joined the event. Thousands of young participants came together to support a drug-free India as part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

The 'Namo Yuva Run' combines fitness, youth engagement, and awareness about drug-free living. This nationwide initiative reflects the vision of a healthy and self-reliant India, promoting active participation from young people across multiple states at the same time.

(With ANI inputs)