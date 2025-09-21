Asia Cup 2025: Fans Confident Ahead Of India-Pak Super Four Clash In Dubai

Cricket fever is peaking as India and Pakistan gear up for their Super Four face-off on September 22, 2025, in Dubai. Fans are rallying on social media, confident of an Indian victory, with chants like 'We'll win, Pak will lose' trending hours ahead of the match. The stadium and online forums are buzzing with excitement.

