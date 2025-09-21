White House Says H-1B Visa Fee Will Not Impact Current Holders
(MENAFN) The White House clarified on Saturday that the newly introduced $100,000 fee for H-1B visas will not impact current visa holders returning to the United States, amid widespread confusion and concern following the Trump administration’s announcement.
Effective Sunday, the fee “applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on X. She emphasized, “H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would.”
Leavitt further explained the charge is “a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”
The H-1B program enables U.S. companies to employ highly skilled foreign professionals. On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the sponsorship fee to $100,000, asserting the policy aims to attract “highly skilled talent whom American workers cannot replace.”
Following the announcement, major firms such as Microsoft and Amazon reportedly advised H-1B workers to avoid international travel or to return before the fee takes effect, according to media outlets.
This measure is anticipated to substantially increase hiring costs for companies recruiting foreign talent. On Friday, Trump remarked, “So there’s an incentive to hire American,” adding that firms would likely avoid paying the steep new fee.
