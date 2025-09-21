Allu Arjun Wishes Atlee On His Birthday: May Abundance Shower Upon You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is wishing director Atlee on his birthday. On Sunday, the superstar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with the director.

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera as they stand against the backdrop of famous action figures from Hollywood.

The actor wrote on the picture,“Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating”.

The film that Allu Arjun spoke about in his Instagram Story is tentatively titled 'AA22xA6'. The film is a sci-fi action film produced by Sun Pictures, and marks the first collaboration between the two. It was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April this year. It's being set up as a mega-budget pan-India spectacle with high-scale VFX and global ambitions.

Atlee is one of the most commercially successful directors in Indian cinema. He began his career as an assistant to Shankar before stepping into direction. His debut film 'Raja Rani' was a critical and commercial hit, establishing him as a strong storyteller. He is best known for collaborating with Vijay in blockbusters like 'Theri', 'Mersal', and 'Bigil', each blending mass entertainment with emotional depth.

He made his Bollywood debut with Jawan (2023), which featured Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles of a father and a son. The film was a major global box-office phenomenon and one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Atlee is recognized for his ability to mix action, drama, and social messages in a highly stylized format, and has positioned himself as a pan-India filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in 'Pushpa 2', the sequel to his iconic blockbuster 'Pushpa', in which he essayed the role of a smuggler.