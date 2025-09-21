Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Allu Arjun Wishes Atlee On His Birthday: May Abundance Shower Upon You

Allu Arjun Wishes Atlee On His Birthday: May Abundance Shower Upon You


2025-09-21 05:00:28
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is wishing director Atlee on his birthday. On Sunday, the superstar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with the director.

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera as they stand against the backdrop of famous action figures from Hollywood.

The actor wrote on the picture,“Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating”.

The film that Allu Arjun spoke about in his Instagram Story is tentatively titled 'AA22xA6'. The film is a sci-fi action film produced by Sun Pictures, and marks the first collaboration between the two. It was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April this year. It's being set up as a mega-budget pan-India spectacle with high-scale VFX and global ambitions.

Atlee is one of the most commercially successful directors in Indian cinema. He began his career as an assistant to Shankar before stepping into direction. His debut film 'Raja Rani' was a critical and commercial hit, establishing him as a strong storyteller. He is best known for collaborating with Vijay in blockbusters like 'Theri', 'Mersal', and 'Bigil', each blending mass entertainment with emotional depth.

He made his Bollywood debut with Jawan (2023), which featured Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles of a father and a son. The film was a major global box-office phenomenon and one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Atlee is recognized for his ability to mix action, drama, and social messages in a highly stylized format, and has positioned himself as a pan-India filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in 'Pushpa 2', the sequel to his iconic blockbuster 'Pushpa', in which he essayed the role of a smuggler.

MENAFN21092025000231011071ID1110089655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search