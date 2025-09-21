Delhi Police Bust Interstate Syndicate, Recover 2-Kg Drug Valued At Rs Four Crore
The operation was carried out after the police received specific intelligence regarding the drug racket.
According to a press statement issued by the police on Sunday, a police team, on September 15, after getting intelligence input, apprehended Aman Khan (22 years), a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Delhi.
A recovery of 214.5 grams of smack was made from his possession. Subsequently, a case was registered under the NDPS Act.
During interrogation, Aman Khan revealed that his travel to Delhi was arranged by Uwaise Khan (20).
Acting on this input, a joint raid with local police was conducted in Bareilly on September 18, leading to the arrest of Khan from his residence in Village Gugai, Police Station Meerganj in Bareilly.
At the instance of Khan, the following items were recovered -- 1.76 kg of smack, Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, 435 grams of gold, and 550 grams of silver, the police said.
As per the police statement, Khan has a prior criminal record and was involved in an NDPS case at the Police Station Shyampur, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in 2022.
The police team involved in busting the racket included Inspector Satendra Khari (ISC), along with Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, SI Sanjay, and Head Constable Sanoj, HC Lalit, HC Brijesh, and HC Surender. The team worked under the Supervision of Ramesh Lamba, ACP/ISC, mentioned the statement released by the Office of Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The press statement said that raids are being conducted to nab other members of the syndicate.
