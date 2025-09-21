Afghan Official Condemns Trump’s Call to Recapture Bagram Airbase
(MENAFN) A top Afghan diplomat strongly condemned recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the recapture of Bagram airbase, emphasizing that Afghans have consistently opposed foreign military presence on their soil, according to a state-run media outlet on Friday.
"Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence in their land throughout history. Afghanistan and America need engagement on economic and political relations based on bilateral respect and common interests," the official, Jalali, from the Afghan foreign ministry, was quoted by the state-owned outlet.
Trump, continuing his criticism of former President Joe Biden over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, specifically the loss of Bagram airbase in August 2021, declared to reporters in London on Thursday, "We want to retake it."
Located about 50 kilometers north of Kabul, Bagram airbase served as the central hub for U.S. military operations during the two-decade presence of the U.S.-led coalition forces. The base’s abandonment in August 2021 marked a pivotal moment that led to the fall of the Western-supported government and the rise of the current Afghan administration.
