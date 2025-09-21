China Urges Immediate Ceasefire, Recognition of Palestine
(MENAFN) China has appealed to the global community to advance a “comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with the utmost urgency, while also pressing for the acknowledgment of Palestine.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated Friday that it is essential to “promote a comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with the “greatest sense of urgency” to avoid further humanitarian catastrophe, a news agency reported late Saturday.
The statement came during his discussions with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Beijing, where Wang emphasized the need for worldwide unity in addressing the Palestinian crisis.
He urged nations that hold sway over Israel, alongside the UN Security Council and humanitarian organizations, to take on their obligations.
Wang stressed that the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" must be enforced, affirming that Gaza and the West Bank are “inalienable territories” of Palestine.
He further underlined that any post-war administration should respect Palestinian aspirations and ensure the protection of their rights.
He also backed Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and the progress of a two-state resolution, firmly opposing unilateral moves that weaken it.
Highlighting his grave concern over the prolonged two-year war in Gaza and the devastating humanitarian situation, he condemned Israel’s continuing efforts to seize Gaza City and its “encroachment” in the West Bank, which he said “seriously violate international law” while jeopardizing the two-state framework and regional stability in the Middle East.
