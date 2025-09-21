Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China, Russia Commit to Enhancing Legislative Cooperation

China, Russia Commit to Enhancing Legislative Cooperation


2025-09-21 04:46:24
(MENAFN) China and Russia committed to enhancing collaboration between their legislative bodies during high-level discussions in Moscow, according to a Chinese news agency on Saturday.

The meeting on Friday brought together Peng Qinghua, vice chair of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, and Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s State Duma.

Their talks coincided with the fourth session of the joint working group under the China-Russia parliamentary cooperation committee. Peng co-chaired this session alongside Deputy Duma Speaker Alexander Babakov.

Peng emphasized that Chinese-Russian relations are “at their best in history,” affirming Beijing’s eagerness to partner with Moscow in maximizing the joint group’s platform to push forward bilateral ties.

During his visit, spanning Tuesday through Saturday, Peng also held meetings with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, and Farid Mukhametshin, chair of Tatarstan’s State Council.

MENAFN21092025000045017169ID1110089638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search