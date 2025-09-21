China, Russia Commit to Enhancing Legislative Cooperation
(MENAFN) China and Russia committed to enhancing collaboration between their legislative bodies during high-level discussions in Moscow, according to a Chinese news agency on Saturday.
The meeting on Friday brought together Peng Qinghua, vice chair of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, and Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s State Duma.
Their talks coincided with the fourth session of the joint working group under the China-Russia parliamentary cooperation committee. Peng co-chaired this session alongside Deputy Duma Speaker Alexander Babakov.
Peng emphasized that Chinese-Russian relations are “at their best in history,” affirming Beijing’s eagerness to partner with Moscow in maximizing the joint group’s platform to push forward bilateral ties.
During his visit, spanning Tuesday through Saturday, Peng also held meetings with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, and Farid Mukhametshin, chair of Tatarstan’s State Council.
The meeting on Friday brought together Peng Qinghua, vice chair of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, and Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s State Duma.
Their talks coincided with the fourth session of the joint working group under the China-Russia parliamentary cooperation committee. Peng co-chaired this session alongside Deputy Duma Speaker Alexander Babakov.
Peng emphasized that Chinese-Russian relations are “at their best in history,” affirming Beijing’s eagerness to partner with Moscow in maximizing the joint group’s platform to push forward bilateral ties.
During his visit, spanning Tuesday through Saturday, Peng also held meetings with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, and Farid Mukhametshin, chair of Tatarstan’s State Council.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment