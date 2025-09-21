Two Projectiles Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Says Army

The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched from northern Gaza on Sunday, one of which was intercepted while the other landed in southern Israel.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod, two projectiles were launched from the northern Gaza Strip," the military said.

It added that the air force brought down one, while the second fell in an open area. No casualties were reported.