Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Projectiles Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Says Army

Two Projectiles Fired From Gaza Towards Israel, Says Army


2025-09-21 04:18:19
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched from northern Gaza on Sunday, one of which was intercepted while the other landed in southern Israel.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod, two projectiles were launched from the northern Gaza Strip," the military said.

Recommended For You UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

It added that the air force brought down one, while the second fell in an open area. No casualties were reported.

MENAFN21092025000049011007ID1110089616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search