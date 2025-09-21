QIB Group CEO Featured Among Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIB Group CEO, Bassel Gamal has been recognised in Forbes Middle East's“Sustainability Leaders 2025,” a list celebrating executives who are advancing sustainability across the region's largest companies.

This achievement underscores the bank's dedication to environmental management, robust ESG commitments, and innovative sustainability initiatives, affirming its influential role in promoting positive environmental impact and sustainable practices.

This year's Forbes Middle East list features 126 leaders across 15 industries, underscoring how sustainability is shifting from pledges to measurable action across the region. In the Banks category, QIB's Group Chief Executive Officer, Bassel Gamal, was recognised among the Middle East's top 10leading executives within the banking industry, affirming QIB's leadership in sustainable finance and responsible banking.

Commenting on the recognition, Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB, said:“We are pleased to be recognised by Forbes Middle East as a sustainability leader, reaffirming our strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

"This distinction validates our dedication to sustainability through tangible initiatives and recent milestones. Our core strategy integrates sustainability into our business operations, rooted in our Islamic values and heritage."

He added, "Over the past year, we have accelerated the integration of ESG principles across our organization, aligning closely with Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Central Bank's ESG & Sustainability Strategy for the Financial Sector, the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and global best practices."