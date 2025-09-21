New Israeli Massacres Claim 31 Palestinian Lives In Gaza Since Dawn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least 31 Palestinians have been martyred in new massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip since dawn Sunday, according to medical sources.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that hospitals in Gaza have received the bodies of 31 martyrs since the early hours of the day.

Since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, more than 65,200 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been martyred, while over 166,200 others have been injured, according to local health authorities. Thousands more remain missing under the rubble.

