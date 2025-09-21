Belize National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Belize as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

The United States reaffirms the importance of the strong and cooperative U.S.-Belizean partnership and recognizes Belize’s significant efforts in countering illegal immigration and combating transnational organized crime in our region. We are proud to work with Belize as it creates the conditions for a safer and more prosperous future for citizens of both nations.