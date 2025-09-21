Belize National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Belize as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your nation’s independence.
The United States reaffirms the importance of the strong and cooperative U.S.-Belizean partnership and recognizes Belize’s significant efforts in countering illegal immigration and combating transnational organized crime in our region. We are proud to work with Belize as it creates the conditions for a safer and more prosperous future for citizens of both nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment