Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Belize National Day

Belize National Day


2025-09-21 04:00:28

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Belize as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

The United States reaffirms the importance of the strong and cooperative U.S.-Belizean partnership and recognizes Belize’s significant efforts in countering illegal immigration and combating transnational organized crime in our region. We are proud to work with Belize as it creates the conditions for a safer and more prosperous future for citizens of both nations.

MENAFN21092025004514009831ID1110089477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search