Japanese Royal Receives Historic Letter Replica from Türkiye

2025-09-21 03:58:42
(MENAFN) Japanese royal Princess Akiko of Mikasa was honored with a reproduction of an 1888 message penned by Emperor Meiji of Japan to Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

While touring the southeastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, Princess Akiko held a meeting with Sanliurfa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mehmet Kasim Gulpinar at the Cumhuriyet Social Facilities.

To commemorate the event, Gulpinar presented her with a replica of the historic document, dated "May 10, 1888", in which Emperor Meiji informed Sultan Abdulhamid II that "he had been awarded the Order of the Chrysanthemum."

The authentic medal and corresponding letter are currently housed in Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace Museum.

According to archived documents, the Japanese ruler dispatched the decoration and correspondence as a gesture of gratitude for the warm reception extended by Sultan Abdulhamid II to a visiting Japanese prince and princess during the same year.

