Russia, Central Asia Reveal Prioritizing Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Trade and financial collaboration will take center stage during discussions at the upcoming Russia-Central Asia summit, set to be hosted in Dushanbe this October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Friday.
"We are meeting on the eve of the second Russia-Central Asia summit scheduled for October. It is planned that the event will take place in Dushanbe, as the CIS summit is being held there. And the heads of six states - Central Asia plus Russia - intend to discuss the entire range of interaction issues," he stated.
Lavrov further mentioned that the insights and proposals developed by the Business Council would prove valuable "in the context of preparing for the upcoming high-level meeting."
