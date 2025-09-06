GCC Condemns Israeli Calls To Displace Palestinians From Their Land
Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned Friday the Israeli calls to displace Palestinians from their land, stressing that they represent a flagrant violation of all international conventions, norms and laws.
In a statement, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the irresponsible and dangerous statements issued by the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation forces concerning the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, calling upon the international community, in all its parties, to urgently assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and to take firm and immediate measures to stop these dangerous practices and statements.Read Also
Albudaiwi considered these statements to be a public call to perpetrate a full-fledged crime of ethnic cleansing and a flagrant violation of all international charters, conventions, and laws. He affirmed that such dangerous statements and practices, which are rejected regionally and internationally, demonstrate once again the systematic aggressive approach pursued by the occupation forces to thwart any efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and to undermine the chances of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
