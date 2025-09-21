Dal Lake Cleaner Due To Conservation Efforts: Sinha
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the famous Dal Lake here is cleaner due to the conservation efforts undertaken in the last five years.
More than one-third of the water body has been rejuvenated, with its open expanse increased for the first time to over 20 Sq Km, he said.
Sinha joined Dal Lake cleanliness drive as part of Sewa Parv.
“As part of Sewa Parv, joined Dal Lake Cleanliness Drive. During last five years, work for preservation of Dal- Nigeen Lake and in the catchment area has been undertaken in a mission mode. Dal lake is cleaner & attracting large numbers of domestic & international visitors,” the Lt Guv said on X.
He said more than one-third of lake has been rejuvenated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment