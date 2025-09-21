Former South Korean Leader Gets Called for Interrogation
(MENAFN) A South Korean independent prosecutor’s team has requested ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol to attend a hearing next week concerning accusations tied to his unsuccessful push for a martial law order, according to a news agency.
The investigative team, led by Cho Eun-suk, stated that Yoon has been summoned to the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday.
It remains uncertain whether Yoon will comply, as he has declined to participate in any legal proceedings since July.
Authorities are anticipated to question Yoon regarding suspicions that he provoked international hostility by authorizing a drone operation targeting North Korea in October, shortly before his short-lived martial law initiative.
Should the inquiry proceed, it would mark the initial instance investigators have formally questioned him over the foreign aggression allegations.
Yoon was removed from the presidency following his declaration of martial law last December.
He has been detained since July, facing accusations of orchestrating a rebellion and misusing his authority through the decree.
