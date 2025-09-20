Zelensky Calls On Partners To Continue Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense
In particular, the president thanked Ukraine's defenders of the sky.
“There was another massive Russian strike. Nearly 580 drones, most of them”Shaheds." Another 40 missiles. Many were shot down. The drone interceptors worked well today, well done to the mobile fire teams, the air force – our F-16s, our army aviation. Thank you all for every shootdown," he said.
However, according to Zelensky, there were still some hits.Read also: Zelensky imposes three sanctions packages targeting propagandists aiding Russi
"Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were among the Russian targets. We still need to strengthen our air defense system, and this depends largely on our partners. Many have this power - the power to protect lives. It should be used," the head of state emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 20, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 40 missiles and about 580 UAVs.
