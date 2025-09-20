Piyush Goyal Holds High-Level Talks In UAE To Boost India-UAE Trade & Investment

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, expanding investment ties, and identifying new areas of cooperation to deepen India-UAE relations.

During the UAE–India Business Council (UIBC) Roundtable, co-chaired with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, discussions covered measures to boost trade and investment flows, reinforce business partnerships, and explore emerging opportunities across sectors.

The progress of flagship initiatives such as Bharat Mart and the India-UAE Friendship Hospital was also reviewed, with both sides highlighting their potential benefits for bilateral trade and the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

The two ministers also recognised the increasing role of business leaders in philanthropic activities, noting their wider social impact.

They encouraged enterprises to expand beyond India and the UAE into regions such as Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.

In a separate session coordinated by Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Apparel Group, Goyal interacted with leading UAE business executives. The discussions focused on India's ability to support UAE companies in their regional and global ambitions.

Goyal highlighted India's recent economic performance, including GDP growth of 7.8 percent in Q1 FY 2025–26 with controlled inflation, and emphasised the government's reform-driven approach to create a transparent and investor-friendly environment.

UAE investors shared perspectives on improving the investment climate, raising issues of market access, regulatory processes, dispute resolution, and enforcement predictability.

The minister reiterated India's commitment to facilitating investments and strengthening confidence through ongoing structural reforms.

Goyal also held bilateral meetings with Hana Al Rostamani, CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank; Irfan Allana, IFFCO Group; and Sharafuddin Sharaf, the Sharaf Group, focusing on pathways for expanding their operations in India and enhancing financial and economic linkages.

Additionally, he interacted with representatives of the Indian People's Forum, acknowledging the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the UAE to bilateral economic and cultural ties.

(KNN Bureau)