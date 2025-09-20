Premier League: Liverpool Extend Perfect Start With Derby Win Over Everton
Arne Slot's side seized control early, as Ryan Gravenberch lifted Mohamed Salah's pass into the net after just 10 minutes. The Dutch midfielder then turned provider before the half-hour mark, slipping in Hugo Ekitike to beat Jordan Pickford with a precise low strike.
Liverpool's depth was underlined by the fact that 241 million-pound summer recruits, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, remained on the bench until the second half.
Everton grew into the contest and struck back after 58 minutes. Jack Grealish's cross reached Iliman Ndiaye at the far post, who teed up Idrissa Gueye to smash home a powerful rising effort past Alisson.
They tried for the equaliser, but Liverpool thwarted their efforts and held them at bay. With Everton on the attack, it was a tense final half hour, from which the Reds emerged with the points to maintain their perfect start to the defence of the title, reports Xinhua.
Manager Arne Slot was happy to come out with full points in this match as Liverpool faced an intense period playing in two different competitions, emerging with three victories.
"This is also the reason why teams like us, Chelsea, all the ones that are playing in Europe, need a squad like this, because you need to play so many games. Again, it's not an excuse, we have to accept it as it is, but we have had some issues, with Alexander Isak not training for four months, [Alexis] Mac Allister missing out a lot – I can go on and on and on. But the good thing is I do have the options to rotate throughout the week and the ones that played three times 90 are Virgil [van Dijk], Ibou [Konate], Mo [Salah], Ryan and Dom [Szoboszlai], the ones that are used to this intensity at this level, and again they showed up really good," said Slot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment