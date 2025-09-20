(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India Bhumika Realty , leading NCR real estate player, gets recognition at the 17th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards – North 2025, held at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences.



From Emerging Developer to Fastest-Growing Brand: Bhumika Realty Shines with Dual Honours at Realty+ Awards 2025



The Group was honored with two prestigious awards, reflecting its commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in the real estate sector: Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year, received by Mr. Amitav Sinha, President – Sales & CRM, and Mr. Yogesh Thakur, President – Marketing, and Emerging Developer of the Year, awarded to Mr. Vikas Verma, President – Sales & CRM and Mr. Yogesh Thakur. These accolades further reinforce Bhumika Group's dedication to redefining India's real estate landscape through customer-centric, design-led, and future-ready developments.



The event brought together the stalwarts, innovators, and disruptors of the real estate industry. Bhumika Group's leadership made an impactful presence with Mr Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, contributing as a speaker on the thought-provoking panel discussion“Delhi-NCR 3.0: Reimagining the Capital Region for the Next Decade.” His insights on infrastructure-led growth and the evolving aspirations of NCR residents resonated strongly with the audience.



Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group , said,“We are truly humbled to be recognized with these prestigious awards at the Realty+ Conclave 2025. For us, this recognition is not just about growth numbers, but about the trust our customers place in us and the responsibility we carry to deliver on that promise. Real estate is ultimately about creating communities where people feel proud to belong, and these honors reaffirm our journey of building future-ready spaces that reflect aspirations and redefine the way people experience real estate.”



Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Realty , said,“These awards reflect the evolution of real estate itself. The industry is moving from being product-driven to experience-led, where sustainability, technology, and lifestyle aspirations converge. At Bhumika Group, we see ourselves as enablers of this change, creating environments that resonate with how people will live, work, and connect in the future. This honor motivates us to think bigger, design smarter, and set new benchmarks that not only meet today's needs but anticipate tomorrow's possibilities.”



The 17th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards was a collective call for innovation, resilience, and visionary leadership in real estate. With these dual wins, Bhumika Realty has further cemented its position as one of the most dynamic and trusted real estate players in North India.