Estonia Requests NATO Article 4 Consultations - Rutte Responds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rutte announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

“I've just spoken with the Estonian PM Kristen Michal about the Russian air space violation today. NATO's response under Eastern Sentry was quick and decisive,” Rutte wrote.

The message came minutes after Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated on X that the Estonian government had decided to request consultations with allies under NATO Article 4 following Russia's latest violation of Estonian airspace.

The NATO Allied Command Operations (SHAPE) also issued an official statement , saying the Alliance responded to the violation of Estonian airspace as part of Eastern Sentry, scrambling Italian F-35 fighter jets based in Estonia to intercept the Russian aircraft.

“Sweden and Finland also scrambled their quick reaction aircraft. NATO's Allied Air Command maintained a consolidated air picture and close coordination with Allies throughout the response,” SHAPE said.

Commenting on Russia's actions, the command stated:“This is not the type of behavior one would expect from a professional air force.”

The statement noted that Eastern Sentry integrates air and ground-based defense systems and better coordinates existing activities, such as air patrols, creating a more coherent defensive posture.

As reported by Ukrinform, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo in the morning of Friday, September19.

The Russian jets remained in Estonian airspace for about 12 minutes before being intercepted by Italian F-35s.

The Russian aircraft had no flight plans, their transponders were switched off, and there was no two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic controllers at the time of the violation.

