Manipur Ambush: Two Soldiers Killed On Same Route PM Modi Took During Last Visit

Bishnupur (Manipur): Two soldiers of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when unidentified terrorists attacked a troop column in an AFSPA-denotified area of Manipur on Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Nb Sub Shyam Gurung & Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap. The incident occurred around 550 PM in Nambol Sabal Leikai, Bishnupur District, as the vehicle-mounted column was moving along National Highway 2. The Ministry of Defence stated that the troops came under unprovoked automatic weapon fire in a built-up area during hours of darkness.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and are reported to be in stable condition. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have launched search operations in the area to locate and neutralize the perpetrators. The Ministry of Defence expressed condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla strongly condemned the attack in a statement from Raj Bhavan. He expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives, recognising their bravery and dedication. The Governor also conveyed his best wishes for the recovery of those injured and asserted that such acts of violence would not be tolerated, vowing that authorities would act decisively to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Nb Sub Shyam Gurung & Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur today and offer deep condolences to the families of our... twitter/Ntmm9wKrMU

- The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 19, 2025

Ambush Happened Days After PM Modi's Visit

The attack occurred less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on September 13, which was his first trip to the conflict-affected state since violence erupted in May 2023. It also follows several months of relative calm in the region. The previous significant disturbance took place on March 8 in Kangpokpi, where clashes between protesters and security personnel escorting a state transport bus during the government's attempt to enforce“free movement” on the highways left one person dead and several others injured. According to reports, the attack took place on a key route connecting Imphal and Bishnupur. Officials noted that the ambush occurred on National Highway 2, the same road recently travelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the area. Security forces have launched operations to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

During his visit last Saturday, PM Modi had urged all groups in Manipur to pursue the path of peace. He stressed the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding, and highlighted ongoing efforts to restore lasting calm and security in the region. Throughout the unrest, security forces have faced repeated attacks. The most recent deadly assault on armed personnel before Friday's incident happened in September 2024, when a CRPF personnel was killed and two police officers were injured in an ambush near Jiribam town.