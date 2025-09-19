Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Thursday, September 19, 2025


2025-09-19 10:13:49
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thursday in Rio offers reggae at Circo Voador, a career-spanning MPB show from Ana Carolina, samba-pop fusion with Alexandre Pires, a theatrical revival of Chico Buarque's classic, and drag karaoke in Lapa. Here are the highlights. Top Picks Groundation – Circo Voador (Lapa) Why: Legendary California reggae band brings their jazzy roots reggae back to Rio with the“Candle Burning” tour.
  • Time: 21:00
  • Tickets: Eventim
  • Address: R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa
  • Contact: +55 (21) 2533-0354
Ana Carolina – Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca) Why: Celebrating 25 years with her new“25 Anas” tour, mixing classics with new songs from her latest EP.
  • Time: 21:30
  • Tickets: Qualistage
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca
Alexandre Pires – Espaço Hall (Barra) Why: Samba-pop icon presents“Pagonejo Bão,” a mix of sertanejo and pagode for a 3-hour party set.
  • Time: 21:30
  • Tickets: Uhuu
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 5850 – Barra da Tijuca
Gota D'Água In Concert – Teatro Fashion Mall (São Conrado) Why: Chico Buarque's samba-opera revived in a special anniversary concert with original cast members.
  • Time: 20:00
  • Tickets: Sympla
  • Address: Estr. da Gávea, 899 – São Conrado
Dragokê – Experience Music (Lapa) Why: A fun, inclusive drag karaoke party with live performances, DJs, and open mic vibes.
  • Time: 19:00 (karaoke from 20:00)
  • Tickets: At the door or via Experience Music
  • Address: R. Riachuelo, 20 – Lapa
Also Notable
  • Dandara Alves – Rio Scenarium, 22:30. Rising samba vocalist in vintage surroundings.
  • Eliana Pittman canta Jorge Aragão – Teatro Rival, 19:30. Jazz-samba legend honors samba icon.
  • Solteira, Inteira e Feliz – Teatro dos 4, 20:00. Comedy solo show about modern single life.

Times and prices may change - confirm on official ticket pages before heading out.

