Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Thursday, September 19, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thursday in Rio offers reggae at Circo Voador, a career-spanning MPB show from Ana Carolina, samba-pop fusion with Alexandre Pires, a theatrical revival of Chico Buarque's classic, and drag karaoke in Lapa. Here are the highlights. Top Picks Groundation – Circo Voador (Lapa) Why: Legendary California reggae band brings their jazzy roots reggae back to Rio with the“Candle Burning” tour.
-
Time: 21:00
Tickets: Eventim
Address: R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa
Contact: +55 (21) 2533-0354
-
Time: 21:30
Tickets: Qualistage
Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca
-
Time: 21:30
Tickets: Uhuu
Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 5850 – Barra da Tijuca
-
Time: 20:00
Tickets: Sympla
Address: Estr. da Gávea, 899 – São Conrado
-
Time: 19:00 (karaoke from 20:00)
Tickets: At the door or via Experience Music
Address: R. Riachuelo, 20 – Lapa
-
Dandara Alves – Rio Scenarium, 22:30. Rising samba vocalist in vintage surroundings.
Eliana Pittman canta Jorge Aragão – Teatro Rival, 19:30. Jazz-samba legend honors samba icon.
Solteira, Inteira e Feliz – Teatro dos 4, 20:00. Comedy solo show about modern single life.
Times and prices may change - confirm on official ticket pages before heading out.
Legal Disclaimer:
