Azerbaijan Secures Seat On Universal Postal Union Councils (PHOTO)
In a joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, officials highlighted that the elections took place in a highly competitive environment.
For the Administrative Council, five vacant seats were contested by nine countries in the 2026–2029 elections, while ten countries competed for six seats on the Postal Operations Council. Azerbaijan secured membership in both bodies by winning the support of the majority of participating countries in the first round of voting.
Azerbaijan's election represents a significant diplomatic achievement. Membership in these UPU structures provides the country with the opportunity to influence international postal policy, access modern postal innovations, and participate in decision-making in areas such as capacity building and technical support.
