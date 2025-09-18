MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), in cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), inaugurated Thursday Al Jiwan Kindergarten for Early Intervention, a pioneering model that combines specialized rehabilitation and formal education in a supportive and integrated environment.The opening ceremony was attended by HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater; HE Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; HE President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa; and HE Managing Director of HMC Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, along with several educational and healthcare professionals.In her speech on this occasion, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education emphasized that the opening of Al Jiwan Kindergarten for Early Intervention represents a national initiative that embodies an ambitious vision and a solid partnership between the MOEHE and HMC. She noted that education and healthcare are two complementary pillars in serving students.Her Excellency said that the inauguration of the kindergarten renews the state's pledge to ensure that each child receives their full share of education and care, especially children with disabilities, based on the belief that education is a fundamental right from which no one is excluded, regardless of the blade-->



She added that the Ministry believes that its responsibility towards students with disabilities is not limited to providing a seat at the school, but extends to empowering them, enhancing their independence, and helping them achieve effective integration from early childhood, as a path to building a more just and equitable future.

Her Excellency expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the HMC and MOEHE staff for their efforts in the success of the project, which has become a comprehensive educational and rehabilitation environment under one roof. The project offers families support and assistance, and provides children with a confident start toward a better future.

She pointed out that the Ministry launched the "Masari Special" program for inclusive education to become a tangible reality, ensuring that students with disabilities have an educational path that suits their needs and provides them with the means for growth and creativity. She indicated that Al Jiwan Kindergarten represents an addition to this program and an extension of pioneering models such as Warif Academy that was launched in collaboration with Qatar Foundation, paving the way for children to learn and integrate from their early years.

Her Excellency explained that early intervention is not merely an educational matter, but rather a humanitarian message affirming that every child has the right to grow and learn in a stimulating environment that instills confidence and provides reassurance to their families. She expressed her hope that Al Jiwan Kindergarten will become a model to be emulated, and that similar initiatives will expand across Qatar to benefit more children with diverse needs.

HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater concluded her remarks by reaffirming that education in Qatar is inclusive of all, without exception, and that integration among national institutions is the most effective path to progress through a solid educational system. She prayed for continued blessings on the efforts being made and expressed hope that Al Jiwan Kindergarten would serve as a shining milestone in the journey toward inclusive education in the country.

For her part, Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at MOEHE Fatima Saeed Al Saadi stressed that Al Jiwan Kindergarten is a leading national institution in early intervention, integrating both education and therapeutic support. It offers services that build on students' early developmental abilities through a combined academic and rehabilitation approach.

She noted that the kindergarten classes for the pre-academic stage (3-4 years) focus on developing students' developmental skills, while the classes for ages 4-5 focus on developing social, linguistic, and other pre-academic skills. Additionally, the preparatory class provides essential services and skills to prepare and ensure a smooth transition to subsequent educational stages.

Al Saadi explained that what distinguishes Al Jiwan Kindergarten is its provision of early intervention services for students with intellectual disabilities, along with specialized services for cochlear implant recipients provided by healthcare professionals, with the aim of preparing and later integrating them into schools and ensuring they do not face future blade-->

She added that the school day at the kindergarten includes educational, rehabilitation, therapeutic, and recreational stages according to a carefully considered schedule based on each student's individual educational plan. This allows students to receive educational and therapeutic services, in addition to time allocated for recreation and free play, thus enhancing their comprehensive growth and development.At the conclusion of the ceremony, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education and the accompanying delegation toured the kindergarten to learn about the programs offered to students, in preparation for the full integration of children into the educational system.